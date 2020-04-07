Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin is 3D printing parts for face shields to help fight the coronavirus crisis

Jeff Bezos' space venture Blue Origin has joined other rocket companies in volunteering its manufacturing expertise to help make products needed to fight the coronavirus crisis.

Blue Origin workers from its BE-4 rocket engine team are volunteering to make plastic pieces needed for face shields, the company said in a video released Tuesday. The rocket company has about 38 different types of plastics that it can 3D print in house, with printers working day and night to make the parts.

"It's essentially a headband that the face shield component attaches to. There's a huge shortage across the country," a Blue Origin employee said in a video released Tuesday.