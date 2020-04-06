Two employees of Jeff Bezos' space venture, Blue Origin, test positive for coronavirus

Jeff Bezos' space venture Blue Origin confirmed on Monday that two employees at its Seattle-area headquarters tested positive for coronavirus.

The employees, who are married couple, work at Blue Origin's headquarters in Kent, Washington and were last in the office about two weeks ago. The company has now had three employees test positive for COVID-19, as Blue Origin confirmed its first case on Friday, GeekWire reported. That first employee worked at the company's rocket factory in Kent, the company said, and was last at the facility on Mar. 26.

"Blue Origin's Human Resources team will remain in close communication with these employees throughout their recovery period to make sure they are getting the care and support they need from us while they quarantine, recover and seek medical care," Blue Origin head of communications Linda Mills told CNBC in a statement.

"We have also notified those employees who were in contact with them and have directed them to stay at home for the next 14 days to self-quarantine, and have deep cleaned the areas they visited," Mills added. "The health and safety of these individuals—and the Blue Origin team—is our first priority and main concern. We are following all CDC guidelines at all of our facilities, and have implemented additional procedures to ensure the ongoing safety of our employees."

The Seattle region is a hot spot for coronavirus cases in the U.S., with companies such as Boeing and Amazon also reporting employees have tested positive for the virus. About 135 Boeing employees tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday, the company told CNBC.

Blue Origin and its around 2,500-person workforce are not the first in the space industry to see employees test positive for COVID-19. A SpaceX employee at the company's Hawthorne, California headquarters tested positive last month, CNBC reported on Mar. 24, and the rocket competitor placed about a dozen employees under protective quarantine.