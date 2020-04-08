These charts show some states slowing new coronavirus cases, while others brace for a possible surge

An ambulance from Ohio outside of Wyckoff Hospital in the Borough of Brooklyn on April 4, 2020 in New York.

Data in recent days shows a slowdown in the rate of new coronavirus cases in several U.S. states, raising hopes that aggressive mitigation efforts like social distancing and closures of schools and businesses are helping tamp down the pandemic's grim toll.

But instead of relaxing those measures in the face of that potential good news, governors in those states are saying that their residents need to keep up the practices that might have led to the slowdown.

"If we stop what we are doing, you will see that curve change," said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday.

Charts in this article reveal the rate of new coronavirus cases in each state, and allow readers to take a closer look at what is going on in their own state by clicking on its image.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were more than 402,900 total cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., with at least 13,007 related deaths.

The number of new cases in New York each day is the highest in the nation, although that tally in the Empire State has begun to fall.

States including New York have seen a reduction in newly reported cases of the virus, even as their death counts grow. New York on Wednesday reported 10,453 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to date to 149,316. At least 779 new fatalities related to the virus were reported in the state, the highest single-day total so far.