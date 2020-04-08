Singapore's law minister says that to counter fake news, more information must be given

Governments can tackle fake news during the coronavirus crisis by communicating regularly and promptly correcting misinformation, Singapore's home affairs minister said.

Security experts have warned that disinformation campaigns about COVID-19 are on the rise over the internet, as people's fears and ignorance are being exploited.

Singapore is not immune. The government has been fighting fake news: from misinformation about its leaders contracting the coronavirus, to false reports of virus-related deaths and scammers trying to impersonate health officials to extract people's personal and financial details.

"We are not the only place where fake information is circulating, but I would say there is far less here," K. Shanmugam, who is also Singapore's law minister, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday.

"You know the Singapore approach: We put out the clarification, we require the platform to carry what the true facts are and we saw a substantial reduction in the amount of fake news circulating," Shanmugam said, adding that the presence of fake news is part and parcel of modern life. "You just have to accept it."

Singapore passed the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Bill in October last year, which dictates websites have to run government "correction notices" alongside content it deems false. Under the law, the government will also be able to issue so-called "take down" orders that require the removal of content posted by social media companies, news organizations or individuals.