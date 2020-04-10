Coronavirus pandemic will cause a 'much bigger wave' of protectionism, says trade expert

Governments around the world will turn increasingly protectionist in the near term as they try to limit the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, a trade expert said on Thursday.

COVID-19 has already spread to more than 180 countries and territories and caused some countries to restrict exports of medical supplies — that's a decision that could spill into other areas such as food products, said Deborah Elms, executive director at consultancy Asian Trade Centre.

"There is a much bigger wave of protectionism in the near term that we should expect, that is not just in medical supplies ... but it will also start to affect food," she told CNBC's "Capital Connection."

"As countries get nervous about food stocks and food supply, food security, they're going to stop allowing the export or restrict the import of food products," she added.

Global economic activity, including trade, is at risk of grinding to a halt as countries implement social distancing and quarantine measures of varying degrees to fend off the spread of the coronavirus disease, formally referred to as COVID-19.