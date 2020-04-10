The IRS has a new website where you can get your stimulus relief check if you're not required to file taxes

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing about the Fiscal Year 2021 budget request on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, March 3, 2020.

The IRS and the U.S. Treasury on Friday launched a new IRS website where people who aren't required to file taxes can go to enter payment information to receive their stimulus relief check.

The portal is available for U.S. citizens and resident aliens who have a valid social security number, can't be claimed as dependent of another taxpayer and who have adjusted gross income under certain limits, the IRS site says. The site asks for payment information, your full name, mailing address and email address.

You'll also need to provide your bank account number and routing number if you have one for a direct deposit. If you don't have bank account information, the IRS will mail a check.

Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin announced the new website on Twitter.

Under the $2 trillion stimulus bill that was signed by President Trump in late March, tax payers can receive up to $1,200 per person or $2,400 for married couples and up to $500 for each qualifying child.

Most Americans who qualify for the stimulus relief will receive their checks through direct deposit. Tax filers with adjusted gross income up to $75,000 for individuals, or up to $150,000 for married couples, will receive the full payment. It's reduced by $5 for each $100 above those thresholds, according to the IRS website.

Those who still haven't filed taxes, but are required to, need to do so as soon as possible in order to receive a check soon, according to the IRS.