New York state now has more coronavirus cases than any country outside the US

A medical worker and a woman carry groceries while wearing protective masks in Times Square amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 05, 2020 in New York City.

New York state has more confirmed coronavirus cases than any other country outside of the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The state has at least 161,807 confirmed cases, overtaking Spain, Italy, France and Germany. The United States leads as the country with the most confirmed cases, clocking in at over 466,000.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been vocal about the state receiving support from the federal government to deal with the outbreak. He has asked the White House for ventilators, masks and other respiratory and medical equipment to ensure the safety of those on the front lines responding to the pandemic.

"We're in a battle, right, but this is about a war," Cuomo said at a press conference in Albany on Thursday. "This virus is very, very good at what it does. We lost more lives yesterday than we have to date." New York has lost more lives and is suffering greater economic damage than from the 9/11 attacks, Cuomo said.

New York City, which has become the epicenter of the outbreak, has had at least 5,150 deaths, according to the latest tallies from Johns Hopkins University.

The coronavirus has spread to dozens of countries globally, with more than 1.6 million confirmed cases worldwide and over 96,787 deaths so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.