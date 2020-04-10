New York posts negative net change in ICU admissions for first time since coronavirus outbreak

New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo (D) speaking at a press Conference at the State Capitol.

New York State saw a negative net change in intensive care admissions on Thursday for the first time since the coronavirus crisis began, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

The decline, which measures difference between new admissions to intensive care and patients who have recovered or died, was 17. The measurement increased by 302 and 84 on the prior two days, and has been volatile in recent weeks.

The state suffered 777 deaths on Thursday, slightly lower than the day before, bringing the total to 7,844 so far. Total hospitalizations, which includes those not in intensive care, rose by 290.

New York had created overflow capacity for hospitals, including at the Javits Center in New York City and the USNS Comfort, to help deal with the surge of coronavirus patients.

Cuomo said the state is "flattening the curve" and performing better than some models which showed the health care system being overwhelmed.

"There is no natural trajectory. The trajectory is the trajectory we create by our actions," Cuomo said.

The governor said the state needed significantly more testing in order to re-open the economy.

"We need a tremendous, mind-boggling increase in testing quickly ... as many as you can make, you can use" Cuomo said.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.