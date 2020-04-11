Coronavirus live updates: Outbreak swamps NYC 911 system, virus ravages storied New Orleans Mardi Gras group

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. All times below are in Eastern time. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 1,709,000

Global deaths: At least 103,536

US cases: More than 501,600

US deaths: At least 18,777 The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

9:31 am: Spain's death toll slows ahead of lockdown loosening

Spain registered its lowest one-day increase in deaths from coronavirus since March 23 on Saturday, as thousands of businesses prepared to reopen under a loosening of nationwide lockdown restrictions. An overnight death toll of 510 brought the total number of fatalities up to 16,353, the Health Ministry said in a statement. Confirmed cases of the infection climbed to 161,852 from 157,022 a day earlier. The slowdown is an encouraging sign for Spain, which has suffered the third-highest number of deaths from the virus after Italy and the United States. At the beginning of April, the overnight death tally rose as high as 950, overwhelming the national health service and forcing regional authorities to set up temporary mortuaries in an ice rink and disused public buildings. –Reuters

9:16 am: Every 15 seconds: Outbreak overwhelms NYC's emergency system

The coronavirus crisis is taxing New York City's 911 system like never before. Operators pick up a new call every 15.5 seconds. Panicked voices tell of loved ones in declining health. There are multitudes of cardiac arrests and respiratory failures and others who call needing reassurance that a mere sneeze isn't a sign they've been infected. The system is so overwhelmed, the city has started sending text and tweet alerts urging people to only call 911 "for life-threatening emergencies." As the city staggered through its deadliest week of the pandemic, its emergency response system and army of operators, dispatchers and ambulance crews is being pushed to the brink. The Fire Department said it has averaged more than 5,500 ambulance requests each day — about 40% higher than usual, eclipsing the total call volume on Sept. 11, 2001. "When you hang up with one call, another one pops in," said 911 operator Monique Brown. "There's no time for a minute's rest." "It's back-to-back, nonstop," said dispatcher Virginia Creary. —Associated Press

8:55 am: Boris Johnson making 'very good progress'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making "very good progress" in his recovery from Covid-19, his office said. Johnson was moved out of intensive care after three nights on Thursday and Downing Street said on Friday he had managed to start walking, although his recovery was at an early stage. "The Prime Minister continues to make very good progress," a Downing Street spokeswoman said. —Reuters

8:39 am: Why states are bidding against each other and the federal government to get important medical supplies

As manufacturers struggle to keep up with the surging demand for masks, gloves and gowns for medical professionals, states are bidding against each other — and the federal government — for supplies. The situation has slowed down states' ability to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) during a time of intense need, while also driving up costs. "Everybody trying to purchase the same things is not an efficient way to do this," said Casey Tingle, deputy director of the Louisiana Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. During past emergencies like Hurricane Katrina, the state has worked closely with regional officials for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and relied on the agency to procure supplies. But in an unprecedented situation that impacts not just Louisiana, but the entire country, the roadmap is murkier. "There's a real lack of clarity of whether or not the federal government will be able to push from their level down at least to our state," Tingle said. —Lauren Feiner

8:32 am: S&P 500 has rebounded 25% in less than three weeks with improving outlook on the outbreak

The stock market's rapid plunge into a bear market this year has been nearly matched by a blistering rally off its lows. Through Thursday's close, the S&P 500 has rallied nearly 25% from a low reached on March 23. The broader market average has also retraced half of its initial drop from its record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up more than 28% from its late-March low while the Nasdaq Composite has jumped 19.1% in that time. "As we've seen some hope that the coronavirus crisis may be peaking and unwavering Fed support, investor sentiment has turned," said Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist at Ally Invest, in a note. "This latest move up has been a welcome form of market volatility. But the world is moving fast. We believe the markets may need to get through the obstacles ahead before this bear truly ends." —Fred Imbert

8:24 am: Coronavirus ravages storied New Orleans Mardi Gras group

In a city ravaged by the coronavirus outbreak, members of the Zulu krewe, one of the groups that sponsors Mardi Gras parades and balls, have paid a heavy price. Four of the fraternal organization's members have died from coronavirus-related complications, said Zulu President Elroy A. James. Two others have also died since the pandemic began, though it's not known if their deaths were caused by the virus, he said. An additional 20 have tested positive. Some are self-quarantining at home, some were hospitalized and released, while others are still hospitalized, James said. "Members are calling every day checking on each other: 'How's this member doing? How's this family member doing?'" he said. It's also taken a financial toll. Many Zulu members work in the hospitality sector and are out of work, James said, a widespread problem in a city with an economy closely tied to the restaurants, bars and nightclubs now largely shuttered due to the statewide stay-at-home order. "Zulu is really a microcosm of the city of New Orleans," said state Sen. Troy Carter, a longtime Zulu member. "We're made up of every social and economic background that you can imagine. Our members come from all different walks of life." —Associated Press

