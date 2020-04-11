NBA players urge colleagues to get financially educated during work stoppage: 'Don't look at this as a timeout,' Chris Paul says

With the coronavirus pandemic keeping the sports industry on pause, players from across the National Basketball Association are urging their colleagues to use the downtime to examine finances and prepare for a possible change in the league's revenue landscape.

"Don't look at this at this as a timeout," Oklahoma City point guard Chris Paul told CNBC in an interview. "Look at this as an opportunity to get stronger in however way you see fit. If financial literacy is one of them, which I think that is for a lot of us, then dive in."

Paul, who also serves as the National Basketball Players Association president, acknowledged players are "aware" of the negotiations with league owners to determine issues surrounding compensation to players. According to a report from ESPN, the NBA will pay players on April 15, the second of two installments due this month.

People familiar with the situation confirmed to CNBC the league would issue payments and added nothing has been determined for payments in May. Also, players may need to agree to some portion of refunds to owners if games are canceled. The people said the NBA is still working to save its season, evaluating various models, including a tournament in Las Vegas.

While the league is figuring out its business affairs, Paul and others, including Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum and Chicago Bulls forward Thad Young, say athletes from all leagues should do the same.

But despite the advice and warnings of financial turbulence, athletes losing career earnings is still too common. Sports Illustrated estimated 60% of former NBA players are broke after five years of retirement, while 78% of National Football League retired players suffer financial hardship after two years.

From NFL stars like Adrian Peterson to former NBA players like Antoine Walker, who lost over $100 million, and icons Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, athletes from all over are victims of fraud, being taken advantage of, and corrupt business dealings.

But it's also lack of financial awareness that is the culprit, says Drew Hawkins, the CEO of Edyoucore, a financial consulting firm.