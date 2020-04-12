The failures and successes that have kept Nintendo relevant for 130 years

Nintendo's Switch console is currently sold out everywhere, but the company hasn't always made video games. In fact, it was founded over a century ago and has in the past sold ramen noodles and operated a taxi service.

Today, Nintendo is part of a crowded video game market and competes with Sony, Microsoft, Apple and Google. When Nintendo first got into the home console business in the 1980s, it dominated. But the market has since gotten more complex.

Watch the video to find out more about Nintendo's past, and what the company needs to do to survive.