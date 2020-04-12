These deep-value screens found winners in 2009 and will work now too, UBS says

A sign of Swiss banking giant UBS is seen at a branch in Zurich on October 26, 2018.

With so much uncertainty about corporate earnings and when the global economy will start up again, it's time to dust off investing strategies from the last crisis, UBS said in a note to clients.

Over a decade ago, a group of deep-value stocks were winners for investors through multiple parts of the cycle.

"Almost 40% of Deep-Value stocks outperformed the S&P 500 on the way down to its low in 2009 AND 21 of these ALSO outperformed in the rebound over the next six months," the note said.