Ford shares fall on first-quarter revenue warning

Jim Hackett of Ford Motor speaks at an event during the 2018 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., on Jan. 14, 2018.

Ford Motor shares dropped by about 3% after the automaker warned of a 15.7% drop in first-quarter revenue as the coronavirus depresses sales and production.

The automaker said Monday that it couldn't yet provide an accurate estimate of its earnings, telling investors it expects a pretax loss of about $600 million, excluding $300 million in special-items.

Ford said total revenue for the first-quarter is expected to be about $34 billion, down from $40.3 billion a year ago.

As of Thursday, Ford sad it had about $30 billion in cash on its balance sheet, including $15.4 billion of proceeds from borrowings last month against two existing credit lines.