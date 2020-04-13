Investors are scouting an unlikely corner of the stock market: Indian private sector banks

Big bank stocks in India are falling like nine pins. Some investors believe that the gloominess might be overdone.

Shares of private sector banks have had a wretched run of late. Investors had already cooled on the sector in recent years due to a confluence of factors: Economic growth which has slowed to a seven-year low, a worrying trend of loans gone sour in the broader banking system and concerns over corporate governance.

Then came the coronavirus outbreak, which further dealt a blow to economic activity and forced foreign investors, which rank among large owners of private sector bank stocks in India, to trim their holdings to make up for losses elsewhere, said Jiten Doshi, founder & chief investment officer at Enam AMC, a Mumbai-based money manager.

The National Stock Exchange's Nifty banking index has fallen nearly 40% so far this year, underperforming the broader Nifty benchmark that is down 26%.

HDFC Bank, which traded at 4.5 times price-to-book value—a valuation measure—at the end of 2019, is now trading at 3 times price-to-book, while IndusInd Bank, which was trading at 4 times price-to-book is now down to a ratio of 1. ICICI Bank, which was trading at 3 times price-to-book is now trading below 1.8 times price-to-book. Kotak Mahindra Bank, which went from a price-to-book ratio of 5.5 to 4, is the most expensive among large private sector banks.

The higher the price-to-book value ratio, the more expensive the stock.

The severity of the sell-off seems excessive to some investors and analysts, who believe shares of large banks, many of which have sturdy balance sheets and a modest exposure to the most susceptible pockets of the economy, are now looking relatively cheap compared to their fundamentals.

"The markets are concerned about lower loan growth, margins and higher operating costs due to the economic shutdown. The extent of earnings downgrade will depend on the length of the shutdown," Rana Gupta, managing director at Manulife Investment Management, told CNBC.

"In our view, large private sector banks, which are exposed to better rated corporates and salaried individuals are better placed. In case of these banks, fall in share prices have made valuations attractive. Despite the near term being volatile, these banks should emerge stronger." Gupta concluded.

That's not to say that all concerns over bank stocks have been allayed.

In a research note, Credit Suisse pointed out that the Reserve Bank of India's multi-pronged easing measures would add pressure on net interest margins for banks as they would make less money when they lend funds at lower interest rates. The RBI recently not only cut key rates by 75 basis points but also infused liquidity worth $50 billion through various policy tools.