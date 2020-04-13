Watch live: Northeastern governors make announcement about the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 2:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will join with other governors in the northeastern U.S., including Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, to make an announcement about the states' response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Delaware Gov. John Carney, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf are also scheduled to be in attendance.

With more than 190,000 confirmed cases, New York state has reported more cases of Covid-19 than any country outside of the U.S., according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. New Jersey is the next hardest-hit state in the U.S. with more than 61,850 confirmed cases, according to Hopkins.

Earlier Monday, Cuomo said New York is "controlling the spread" of the coronavirus, and it appears that "the worst is over ... if we continue to be smart going forward."

At the same time, Cuomo revealed that the death toll from Covid-19 in New York — which is the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States — has topped 10,000 people.

Cuomo called the death tally a "horrific level of pain and grief and sorrow."

