Coronavirus live updates: China defends the WHO; Spain's daily new death toll continues to fall

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. All times below are in Eastern time. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 1,859,011

Global deaths: At least 114,979

US cases: More than 557,590

US deaths: At least 22,109 The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

7:01 am: China defends the WHO after Trump, and others, say it is deferring to Beijing

The World Health Organization has come under intense scrutiny for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, China and Taiwan locked in a tussle of words. Last week, Trump blamed the WHO for getting "every aspect" of the coronavirus pandemic wrong and threatened to withhold funding from the international organization. He also said on Twitter that the WHO is "China centric" even though the organization is largely funded by the U.S. The latter Trump comment echoes many of the top critiques of the WHO, such as too readily trusting information reported by China. —Huileng Tan

6:11 am: Spain reports 3,477 new cases, 517 new deaths

Mortuary employees wearing face masks transport a coffin of a COVID-19 coronavirus victim at La Almudena cemetery on April 04, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. Carlos Alvarez | Getty Images

Spain has reported 3,477 new coronavirus cases and a daily rise of 517 deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 17,489, the country's health ministry said. The number of daily deaths has fallen; the death toll the day before had been 619. The total number of confirmed cases in Spain has now reached 169,496 (including deaths and recoveries). Spain has started to lift certain restrictions, re-opening some construction sites and factories. —Holly Ellyatt

5:38 am: Spain lifts some lockdown measures; Italy records lowest daily deaths since March

Construction and factory workers in Spain return to work as the government lifts some of the most stringent lockdown measures, but opposition parties caution against an "imprudent" relaxation of the rules. Spain, one of the worst-hit nations by Covid-19, has allowed some factories to reopen as well as some construction work to restart, after the sectors were ordered to stop production two weeks ago. However, the message from government officials is that the country remains in lockdown mode. Schools, bars, restaurants, and other services continue to be closed to the public and Spaniards are meant to stay at home. —Silvia Amaro

5:10 am: Indonesia reports 316 new cases and 26 more deaths

An Indonesian woman walks past a mural that invite people to fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Surabaya, East Java on March 26, 2020. Juni Kriswanto | AFP | Getty Images

Indonesia announced 316 new cases, bringing the tally of infections in the country to 4,557. That's according to data provided by a health ministry official, Achmad Yurianto. There were also 26 new coronavirus-related deaths reported Monday, taking the total number to 399. —Holly Ellyatt

4:35 am: Russia reports record daily rise in new cases