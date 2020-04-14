Coronavirus live updates: Global cases top 2 million, Singapore records its biggest daily jump

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. All times below are in Beijing time. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 2 million

Global deaths: At least 119,483

Most cases reported: United States (682,619), Spain (170,099), Italy (159,516), France (137,875), Germany (130,072) The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University as of 7:50 a.m. Beijing time.

8:25 am: China reports 89 new cases, says there's been no additional deaths recorded

China's National Health Commission said on April 13 there were 89 new cases of coronavirus infection, mostly travelers from overseas. Most of the travelers are likely Chinese nationals, since China closed its borders to most foreigners late last month. The official report did not specify nationalities. No additional virus-related deaths were reported and there were 54 instances of asymptomatic infection, where a person tested positive for the coronavirus but did not display any of the usual symptoms associated with it. China says it has had 82,249 confirmed cases and 3,341 deaths since the outbreak started. — Saheli Roy Choudhury

7:50 am: Global cases cross 2 million

More than 2 million cases of coronavirus infection have been reported around the world and at least 119,483 people have died as a result, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest number of cases at over 682,000 infections and more than 23,500 deaths. In Europe, the numbers are as follows: Spain has more than 170,000 cases, Italy has over 159,500 cases, France with over 137,000 cases and Germany has more than 130,000 cases. China's reported cases stand at just over 83,200, according to JHU numbers. The virus was first reported in Wuhan late last year, the main city in Hubei province. Recently, Beijing lifted an 11-week lockdown on Wuhan. — Saheli Roy Choudhury

7:32 am: Singapore records its biggest single-day jump in cases

Singapore reported 386 new cases of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, as of noon local time on April 13. Most of them are linked to infection clusters in dormitories that house foreign workers. The inhabitants of those dormitories are typically men from other Asian countries who carry out labor-intensive construction jobs in order to support their families back home. Last week, Singapore announced an inter-agency task force whose goal is to contain the outbreak in the dormitories, which has worsened recently.

Monday's numbers brought the total cases in the city-state to 2,918, while nine people have succumbed to the illness. The daily reported infections have gone up exponentially since March, first due to a growing number of imported cases and then because of the outbreak in the dormitories. The health ministry said to-date 586 people have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals and community isolation facilities. — Saheli Roy Choudhury, Ted Kemp All times below are in Eastern time.

6:52 pm: Fauci walks back comment that earlier coronavirus social distancing would have saved lives

White House health expert Dr. Anthony Fauci walked back his recent comments about the initial U.S. response to the coronavirus, saying he used "the wrong choice of words" a day earlier when describing "pushback about shutting things down." Fauci's comments from a CNN interview Sunday – in which he said that more lives "obviously" could have been saved if the U.S. made earlier efforts to contain the virus – were seen by some as a critique of the Trump administration's handling of the crisis. Trump later that evening retweeted a call to "#FireFauci." A White House spokesman said Monday that the president "is not firing Dr. Fauci," who "has been and remains a trusted adviser to President Trump." Fauci on Monday evening defended his comments, and Trump's record on the coronavirus, while standing next to the president at the White House's daily briefing on the disease. — Kevin Breuninger

6:30 pm: Trump says there's 'clear evidence' coronavirus mitigation is working in US as growth in new cases stabilizes

President Donald Trump said growth in new coronavirus infections stabilized and new hospitalizations in hot spots like New York slowed over the weekend, providing "clear evidence that our aggressive strategy to combat the virus is working." "Over the weekend, the number of daily new infections remained flat, nationwide flat," Trump said at a White House press conference with the coronavirus task force on Monday. "Hospitalizations are slowing in hot spots like New York, New Jersey, Michigan and Louisiana. This is clear evidence that our aggressive strategy to combat the virus is working and that Americans are following the guidelines." — William Feuer

