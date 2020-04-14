Countries risk second wave of coronavirus infections by easing restrictions too early, says expert

Chinese workers and health officials wear protective white suits as travelers from Wuhan gather to take buses as they are processed and taken to do 14 days of quarantine, after arriving on the first trains to Beijing on April 8, 2020 in Beijing, China.

Countries run the risk of unleashing a second wave of infections of the coronavirus by lifting current restrictions on social distancing too early, according to an epidemiologist at the University of Hong Kong.

As more countries see a spike in imported Covid-19 disease cases, fears of a second wave of infection have kept various authorities on their toes while they try to determine when to ease current restrictions that have dealt a blow to all but the most essential economic activities.

"... I think having timelines is going to be very challenging. No country is going to want to open up too early, and then be the first major country to have a big second wave," Ben Cowling, a professor at the School of Public Health at the University of Hong Kong, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Monday.

"I think it's going to be very difficult because we know that even countries that overcome their first wave, they're going to have challenges from other countries who are still experiencing their first wave or even experiencing a second wave, which could be starting now in China," Cowling added.

While the number of coronavirus cases appeared to have tapered off for countries such as China and Singapore, both have reported more cases being imported from overseas in recent days.

"It's really going to be very difficult, I think testing is critical, but (there's) still (a) need (for) some social distancing in place. So it may not be a full opening up, even in June or July," Cowling said.