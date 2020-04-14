Hong Kong schools have been shut for weeks. Officials still don't know when students can return

A primary school teacher sets up his phone before recording a video lesson in an empty classroom, for his students who have had their classes suspended due to the Covid-19 in Hong Kong on March 6, 2020.

Hong Kong's education chief is weighing the pros and cons of reopening schools and universities after ten weeks of closure due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the situation outside Hong Kong will have to be considered as well.

Education facilities in Hong Kong have been shut since early February, much earlier than many other countries in the region like Singapore, which moved schools to online learning about a week ago.

Based on the experience during the 2003 SARS outbreak, it was safer to close schools which were "high risk" areas, said Kevin Yeung, the territory's secretary for education, on Tuesday. He said part of the consideration was also due to the fact that many Hong Kongers were going to the mainland for the Lunar New Year, either to visit their relatives or for a holiday. But as the outbreak worsened, the government decided to extend the school closures until further notice.

Going forward, whether schools in Hong Kong can reopen will have to depend on three factors — advice from health experts, "preparedness" of schools in preventing the spread of the disease, and the supply of "preventive materials" like masks to provide a safe environment for students, Yeung told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."

It is also important to consider the handling of the outbreak beyond Hong Kong's borders.

Yeung said it's not just about whether the number of cases in Hong Kong can come down to zero. "We need to consider the whole situation — what's happening in Hong Kong and what's happening in the rest of the world. As Hong Kong has always been a open city, we are easily influenced by what's happening in the rest of the world," he added.

Hong Kong's first reported infection emerged on Jan. 22, weeks after China reported its first case to the World Health Organization in late December.