UK TV watchdog 'assessing' popular morning show over comments on 5G-coronavirus conspiracy theories

Ofcom, the U.K.'s media regulator, is looking into a popular morning TV show after its presenter made comments about baseless conspiracy theories which link the coronavirus outbreak to 5G technology.

The watchdog said it received 419 complaints from viewers after TV presenter Eamonn Holmes said the media shouldn't dismiss claims that 5G is spreading Covid-19 — despite the fact that such rumors have been widely debunked by scientists and public health authorities.

"What I don't accept is mainstream media immediately slapping that down as not true when they don't know it's not true," Holmes claimed Monday on the popular ITV breakfast show "This Morning."

"It's very easy to say it's not true because it suits the state narrative. That's all I would say as someone of the inquiring mind."

A spokesperson for Ofcom told CNBC: "We are assessing this programme in full as a priority."

ITV shares were down 5% Tuesday morning following Ofcom's statement. Holmes sought to clarify his comments, which he said had been "misrepresented."

"Every theory relating to such a connection has been proven to be false and we would like to emphasise that," he told "This Morning" viewers.

"However, many people are rightly concerned and are looking for answers, and that's simply what I was trying to impart yesterday but for the avoidance of any doubt I want to make it clear there's no scientific evidence to substantiate any of those 5G theories."