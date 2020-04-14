Stock futures flat as investors digest signs coronavirus pandemic is easing

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading following a big rally in the previous session fueled by optimism that the coronavirus outbreak is improving in the U.S. Dow futures rose 0.25%, indicating a gain of 13 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were set to open slightly lower.

Signs that the coronavirus pandemic is easing drove stocks higher on Tuesday, even as the first batch of quarterly earnings showed the outbreak is taking a toll on corporate profits. The Dow climbed about 560 points, helped by Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft and Apple which rose 4.5%, 4.9% and 5%, respectively. The S&P 500 also registered a significant gain, rising more than 3%. The tech heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 4%, led by Amazon, which notched an all-time high as investors bet on increased demand amid the nationwide shutdown. The Nasdaq is less than 14% from its 52- week high on February 19. "The bending of the virus curve simultaneously across this country and around the globe has brought widespread and serious national conversations about restarting the economy," Leuthold Group's chief investment strategist Jim Paulsen told CNBC. "For a crisis whose primary tagline for investors was 'that is completely unknown,' this is perhaps the first time there is some semblance of clarity as to a timeline for the end of this sad situation."