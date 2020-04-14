What to do if you can't pay your credit card bills

If you're struggling to keep up with your credit card bills, it might be worth calling your bank.

While at least one large bank expects many customers to default on that debt, consumers who have reached out to their card issuer for a coronavirus-related break on monthly payments have been largely successful, according to a report from LendingTree.

Of those who asked for a reprieve (about 30% of people surveyed), 67% got a break on every card they inquired about and 24% had a partial success rate with multiple cards.

Many banks are offering ways to temporarily ease the burden. Help could be in the form of reduced interest rates or lower minimum payments, extended payment deadlines, waived late fees or no late-payment reporting to the credit bureaus.

"Lowering your interest rate helps in the long-term, waiving fees helps a little in the short term, but if you can skip a payment without significant penalty, that may be the best option right now," said Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst for LendingTree.

"If you've had your financial life flipped upside down, what you want most is something that will help you immediately," Schulz said.

Consumers are shouldering about $1 trillion in credit card debt, according to the Federal Reserve. For those who carry balances month to month, the average total owed is about $7,100, according to NerdWallet. At the same time, unemployment has skyrocketed and cash-strapped households are in need of relief.

As with a pause in mortgages and other types of loans (except federal student loans, which are getting a separate reprieve through September), delaying a credit card payment won't get you off the hook for the amount owed. And, it's likely that interest will continue accruing, Schulz said.