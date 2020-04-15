Can't keep up with insurance premiums? Here's what to do

Under normal circumstances, failure to pay any type of insurance premium results in a loss of coverage fairly quickly. These aren't normal times. In addition to insurance companies offering relief to customers who are struggling to pay their premiums, a handful of states are requiring insurers to provide extra time for people to make those payments without facing cancellation of their policies. The type of insurance subject to those requirements varies from state to state and may range from auto or homeowners, health or long-term-care, to disability or life insurance. "If you're in one of those states, you get a grace period," said Mark Fitzpatrick, a senior research analyst with ValuePenguin. "They're saying insurers cannot cancel a policy if you don't pay the premium. "It's not a refund, though, so you'll have to pay it at some point."

David-Prado | iStock | Getty Images