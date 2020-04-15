Harvard researchers warn social-distancing measures may need to remain in place into 2022

A man wearing a surgical mask works on his computer on Broadway Avenue as New Yorkers practice "Social Distancing" because of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 12, 2020 in New York City, United States.

Researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health have warned that, in the absence of a vaccine or an effective treatment to the coronavirus, social-distancing measures may be required through to 2022.

In a study published in the journal Science on Tuesday, a team of epidemiologists at Harvard assessed what is known about Covid-19 and other coronaviruses to anticipate possible scenarios for the current global health crisis.

It said social-distancing measures, such as school closures, bans on public gatherings and stay-at-home orders, may have to remain in place for at least the next couple of years.

"Absent other interventions, a key metric for the success of social distancing is whether critical care capacities are exceeded," they wrote in the report. "To avoid this, prolonged or intermittent social distancing may be necessary into 2022."

The researchers said it is critical to discover whether the coronavirus can be wiped out after this initial pandemic wave, like the SARS outbreak of 2003.

If this is not the case, the Harvard team say it is likely that Covid-19 will re-emerge every winter like other, more common, coronaviruses.

"Even in the event of apparent elimination, SARS-CoV-2 surveillance should be maintained since a resurgence in contagion could be possible as late as 2024," they wrote in the report.