Junior's Cheesecake owner says it's an 'honorable' decision to wait to use small business loans

Junior's Cheesecake owner Alan Rosen on Wednesday defended his decision to leave his restaurant employees on furlough despite receiving money from the Treasury Department's newly created small business loan program.

Rosen told CNBC on Wednesday that he believes keeping the 650 workers on furlough, for the time being, is in the long-term best interest of the business as it seeks to navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

"If we take this money and don't treat it like the precious capital that it is ... then we've done a disservice to everyone, the people who lent us the money, to our employees," Rosen said on "Power Lunch."

Rosen first explained his strategy Tuesday on CNBC, generating some criticism from people who contended that keeping workers on unemployment insurance while also taking a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program was problematic.

Rosen, whose grandfather founded Junior's in Brooklyn, New York, in 1950, said he disagrees with any suggestion that he is unfairly taking advantage of the program, which offers small business owners loans worth up to 2.5 times their average monthly payroll.

Loans made through the program can be forgiven if they are used to cover payroll, and certain other expenses such as rent and utilities, in the eight-week period after the loan is made. If the criteria to be forgiven are not met, the money becomes a two-year loan at 1% interest.

"I think I'm actually taking the honorable approach and saying, I'll use the money either before the eight weeks or after depending on how business allows, and if it's after then I have to pay back the loan," Rosen said.