'Mandalorian' documentary series coming to Disney+ on May 4th

Fans of the popular Disney+ show "The Mandalorian" won't have to wait until October to get new content from a galaxy far, far away.

On Wednesday, Disney announced that it would be releasing an eight-part docuseries about the making of the first Star Wars live-action TV show. The first episode of the program will debut on May 4th, known to fans as Star Wars Day.

"Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian" will feature executive producer Jon Favreau hosting roundtables with cast and crew from the series as well as interviews and never-before-seen footage. Each episode will explore a different facet of the show from how the cast brought their characters to life and how the production team created digital and practical effects and make-up to the creation of the iconic score and how the series connects to other characters and props from previous installments in the franchise.

"'Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian' is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how 'The Mandalorian' came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season One," Favreau said in a statement.

Like "The Mandalorian," this documentary series will release episodes weekly.

"The Mandalorian" was Disney's flagship show on Disney+. While the company released several original series during its streaming service launch, this was the one that garnered the most attention. The Child character, which many have dubbed Baby Yoda, took the internet by storm and enticed Star Wars fans and casual viewers to tune in each week to watch new episodes.

During an earnings call in February, Disney noted that 65% of the people who watched "The Mandalorian" watched at least 10 other programs on the service and 50% of subscribers watched movies on the service.

Last week, the company announced the streaming service had signed on more than 50 million subscribers, which was twice the amount reported in February. People stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic have been eager to find things to entertain themselves.