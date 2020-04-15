New York moves to a 'new normal' as Gov. Cuomo outlines gradual reopening of businesses

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state is moving to a "new normal" as he outlined a gradual reopening of businesses as long as the Covid-19 outbreak continues to slow, saying the crisis won't be over until a vaccine is made available.

"Where we're going, it's not a reopening in that we're going to reopen what was. We're going to a different place," Cuomo said at a press conference in Albany on Wednesday.

There are more than 600,000 confirmed cases in the U.S. with more than a third of those concentrated in New York, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. While the outbreak appears to be leveling off, Cuomo said there are roughly 2,000 new cases confirmed in the state every day. The economy won't be able to make a full comeback until there's a vaccine, which scientists have said will take up to a year and a half, he said.

"It's over when people know I'm 100% safe and I don't have to worry about this. when does that happen? When we have a vaccine," he said. "Until you have a vaccine, until you have the medical treatment, what do you do? How are you building the bridge? Well, it's going to be a phased reopening."

