Coronavirus live updates: WHO recommends restricting alcohol; Spain's daily death toll falls

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. All times below are in Eastern time. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said the agency has a very productive relationship with the World Health Organization, whose funding was cut by President Donald Trump over the coronavirus crisis.
"The CDC and WHO have had a long history of working together in multiple outbreaks around the world as we continue to do in this one," Director Robert Redfield said in an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America." "We've had a very productive public health relationship. We continue to have that continues to have that." —Reuters
The World Health Organization's regional office for Europe recommended governments restrict access to alcohol and "any relaxation of regulations or their enforcement should be avoided." More than three million people die every year from alcohol, the WHO said, adding that alcohol consumption during an emergency can "exacerbate health vulnerability, risk-taking behaviors, mental health issues, and violence."
Alcohol sales in the U.S. were up 22% at the end of March, compared to the same time frame last year, according to Nielsen.
"During the COVID-19 pandemic, we should really ask ourselves what risks we are taking in leaving people under lockdown in their homes with a substance that is harmful both in terms of their health and the effects of their behavior on others, including violence," said Carina Ferreira-Borges, program manager for WHO Europe's alcohol and illicit drugs program. —Will Feuer
The Kremlin rejected criticism of its handling of the coronavirus crisis after China said its largest source of new, imported cases, had come from the far northeastern part of the country that borders Russia.
"We hear that there is now an exchange of criticism over coronavirus between different countries, which is played like ping pong. We consider this to be a thankless exercise," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Reuters reported. —Holly Ellyatt
As the coronavirus continues to spread around the world, teams of experts are scrambling to develop a vaccine to protect millions of people from infection.
Finding a vaccine is a collaborative effort, experts say, and is expected to take around 12-18 months. The World Health Organization said over the weekend that there are currently 70 vaccine candidates in development.
But who, or which country, gets priority when a vaccine is finally found is yet to be seen and could prove controversial.
The president of Germany's Federal Institute of Vaccines and Biomedicines, an agency of the German Ministry of Health, told CNBC that the race to develop a vaccine is a collaborative and cooperative effort. —Holly Ellyatt
Spain's death toll rose to 18,579, up from 18,056 the day before, Spain's health ministry said. That's a daily increase of 523 deaths, down from 567 deaths reported the previous day. On Monday, 517 new deaths had been reported.
The total number of confirmed cases in Spain has now reached 177, 633.—Holly Ellyatt
The International Energy Agency said it expects the coronavirus crisis to erase almost a decade of oil demand growth in 2020, with countries around the world effectively having to shut down in response to the pandemic.
A public health crisis has prompted governments to impose draconian measures on the lives of billions of people. It has created an unprecedented demand shock in energy markets, with mobility brought close to a standstill. —Sam Meredith
Germany will extend restrictions on movement introduced last month to slow the spread of the coronavirus until at least May 3, Handelsblatt business daily reported, citing the country's DPA news agency.
Chancellor Angela Merkel is holding a video conference on Wednesday with cabinet ministers, and later with the leaders of Germany's 16 states, Reuters reported. Officials are set to discuss whether to ease lockdown measures given Germany's improving coronavirus data. —Holly Ellyatt
Read CNBC's coverage from CNBC's Asia-Pacific and Europe teams overnight here: Germany could extend lockdown to May 3; Russia sees another jump in cases