This new government app shows you the status of your coronavirus stimulus payment

Millions of Americans are slated to get payments of up to $1,200 per person from the government this week, and now there's a way to track your money.
On Wednesday, the Treasury Department and IRS launched a new free web app called "Get My Payment" that allows taxpayers to find the status of their payment.
It also enables taxpayers to add their direct deposit information if they did not include that in their tax returns for 2018 or 2019.
To track the status of your payments, you will need to enter your Social Security number, date of birth and mailing address.
To submit your direct deposit information, you will need to have your bank account type, and account and routing numbers. In addition, you also will need your refund amount or amount you owed, plus your adjusted gross income, from the most recent tax return you filed (either 2018 or 2019).
That information needs to be updated as soon as possible. Bank account information cannot be updated once a stimulus payment has been scheduled for delivery.
The government is starting to deploy direct deposit payments this week, with more than 80 million Americans expected to get paid. After that, it will turn to mailed checks for individuals who don't have their bank information on record.
Single individuals who earn up to $75,000 stand to get $1,200 payments, while married couples who file their income taxes jointly are eligible for up to $2,400. In addition, children under 17 are eligible for $500.
Those payments are reduced for those earning more and phase out completely for individuals with income over $99,000; or $136,500 for head of households; or $198,000 if you file jointly with your spouse and have no children.
The "Get My Payment" app can be accessed from a desktop, smartphone or tablet and does not need to be downloaded.