This new government app shows you the status of your coronavirus stimulus payment

Millions of Americans are slated to get payments of up to $1,200 per person from the government this week, and now there's a way to track your money.

On Wednesday, the Treasury Department and IRS launched a new free web app called "Get My Payment" that allows taxpayers to find the status of their payment.

It also enables taxpayers to add their direct deposit information if they did not include that in their tax returns for 2018 or 2019.

To track the status of your payments, you will need to enter your Social Security number, date of birth and mailing address.

To submit your direct deposit information, you will need to have your bank account type, and account and routing numbers. In addition, you also will need your refund amount or amount you owed, plus your adjusted gross income, from the most recent tax return you filed (either 2018 or 2019).

That information needs to be updated as soon as possible. Bank account information cannot be updated once a stimulus payment has been scheduled for delivery.