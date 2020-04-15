Op-Ed: Coronavirus market swings can lead to an 'amygdala hijack'

Our brains are wired to look for danger and react quickly to an approaching attack; however, this most recent threat is invisible, but no less distressing to our primitive brains. Plummeting stock prices are sending some investors over the edge, leading to irrational behavior that has dire long-term financial repercussions.

In his book, "Your Money & Your Brain," journalist Jason Zweig explains that financial losses are processed in the same part of the brain that responds to mortal danger. As investors see their investment portfolios plunge and paychecks disappear, an almond-shaped tissue in our brains called the amygdala kicks into high gear. The amygdala plays a crucial role in processing and steering your emotions, such as fear and anger, allowing you to respond quickly to dangerous situations. Once that happens, an "amygdala hijack" takes place.

An amygdala hijack refers to a personal, emotional response that is immediate, overwhelming and out of measure with the actual stimulus because it has triggered a much more significant emotional threat.

The ongoing communication between the emotion of the amygdala and the rational input given by the prefrontal cortex can be stunted in times of emotional threat, such as a financial loss. This communication disruption is also known as the amygdala hijack, and, essentially, the prefrontal cortex is disabled, preventing us from making sound, rational decisions.

More from FA Playbook:

How advisors are helping clients and themselves amid Covid-19

Advisors: Avoid these 401(k) mistakes during the crisis

Most advisors see markets diving lower, study finds

This can play out in times when the stock market is so volatile – like now. Stocks become cheaper and are a better deal for long-term investors who are 10, 20 or 30 years from retirement. However, feelings of fear and panic make it tough for investors to buy stocks because of the amygdala controlling their thoughts.

Under the current circumstances, investors are constantly seeing terrifying headlines and negative news, which causes them to be in a fearful state of mind, and that anxiety creeps into the decision-making process around their portfolios.

For some investors, these financial losses are so excruciatingly painful that they flee the stock market, entirely, and move their investments to cash, locking in losses that they now have no possibility of recovering from. We know this behavior is irrational for long-term investors, but it feels "safe."

When it comes to investing, it is in times like these that your brain is not necessarily your friend.