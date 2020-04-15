Watch live: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 1:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 68,800 people in the state as of Wednesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

New Jersey has been the second hardest-hit state by the coronavirus, following New York. On Monday, Murphy said the pace of new coronavirus infections in New Jersey is slowing even as the total number of cases rises, indicating that the state's efforts to contain the pandemic are "clearly working." Although the rate of new infections seems to be flattening, Murphy said the state is "right in the thick of it" and can't take its foot off the gas.

"If we stop doing what we're doing, even one bit, Covid-19 can boomerang on us and bring about the worst-case scenario," Murphy said on Monday. "So let's stick together, and let's keep working together. It is clearly working."

The coronavirus has infected more than 609,000 people in the U.S. and has killed at least 26,059, according to data from JHU. Globally, the virus has infected more than 2 million people and has killed at least 127,590.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid-19 outbreak.