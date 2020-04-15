Op-Ed: Since you can't beat the market, the key is to only take the risk you can handle

I tweeted this on May 15, 2013: "More news on coronavirus. I think this is our next black swan."

Now, seven years later, I'm sadly proven right. Why did I say this and how did I know? How did it change what I recommend people do about their financial well-being?

Many financial careers are built on predicting the future. If someone makes a lucky guess and gets the timing right, they become famous and people pay incredible sums to hear their prognostications. A booming stock market whips people into a frenzy and they go all in to make as much money as possible.

Sometimes the wrong people get sucked into the hysteria, specifically, those who need to use their money such as retirees. In their zeal for high returns, they take on too much risk. When a crash occurs, they do not have the financial resiliency to withstand the pain and incur significant losses to get the cash they need to pay bills.

More from Invest in You:

A beginner's guide to investing during the pandemic

Our overreliance on the Fed compromises millennials' futures

7 quarantine saving habits to get your through this year

The coronavirus and the stock market are good examples of "complex adaptive systems" – we can't predict how small events can throw the entire system out of whack. People think they can predict the future, but they don't know what they don't know.

The coronavirus has been around a long time – it is a cause of the common cold. However, there were a few coronavirus cases in the Middle East in 2012 that resulted in a serious pneumonia and a high death rate, just like we are seeing now. These were the cases I tweeted about.

But that strain of coronavirus was not very infective, meaning it was difficult for one person to spread it to another. Many of us realized it would take just a tiny mutation to allow aerosolized transmission and with a slight sneeze, we would have a pandemic on our hands. And here we are.

For predictions to be worthwhile, the prognosticator also has to get the timing right. And therein lies the problem. I had no idea when the coronavirus would mutate. Likewise, we all know markets go up and down, but no one consistently knows when crucial events will occur.