Coronavirus crisis is causing financial stress for nearly 9 in 10 Americans

The coronavirus pandemic is causing nearly 9 in 10 Americans to feel anxious about money, according to a new survey from the National Endowment for Financial Education.

The survey, conducted by The Harris Poll, asked respondents the top five things causing the most financial stress. Concerns about having enough money saved came out on top, with 41% saying they were worried about emergency savings and 23% citing retirement.

Bills also weighed heavily on their minds, with 48% responding they were worried about paying them: 28% cited paying utilities as a top stressor; the same number said paying rent or a mortgage topped their list of concerns

Meanwhile, 39% of employed Americans called job security a top financial concern, followed by income fluctuation, at 29%. The survey polled more than 2,000 U.S. adults online April 7–9, 2020.

The stress levels were the same across all income levels, from those who made under $50,000 a year to those who made above $100,000 annually, said Billy Hensley, president and CEO of NEFE and member of the CNBC Invest in You Financial Wellness Council.

"We're all affected by this and impacted by this equally," he said.