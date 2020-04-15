How to pin down your finances as tight as possible

In an uncertain period, money may be the first thing to wobble.

Over the last few weeks, 16 million filed for unemployment. Many more are frightened about job security. It's an excellent time to strive for some peace of mind by smoothing out unpredictability.

To make matters worse, unexpected expenses can still pop up, and fewer than half of all Americans can put their hands on $1,000 for an emergency.

A few strategies are essential, says Sa El, a licensed independent insurance agent and co-founder of Simply Insurance in Atlanta. Not only does El, 35, run his own company, he also works in an industry that can have built-in unpredictability in pay.

El never knows what his income actually is until six months after a sale. "It might look like you're getting $3,000, but in fact you only get $1,500," he said.

Here's how to smooth out the jagged edges of an up-and-down income.