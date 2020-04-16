Health tech is set to boom after coronavirus and these stocks will be the winners, Leerink says

A woman walks by the Wall Street subway station sign on March 23, 2020 in New York City.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

Health-care technology is a smart space for investors to hide out from the coronavirus crisis and an industry poised for future growth, with revenues possibly doubling in the near term, according to a new note from SVB Leerink.

"We believe 2020 will be a battleground year for the healthcare landscape on both post-COVID-19 recession fears and headline risk surrounding the election. In this context, we view HCIT (Health care information technology) as a bomb shelter for the broader healthcare landscape," the note said.