The March low may have been the market bottom, says CEO of the world's largest money manager

Larry Fink, co-founder of the world's biggest money management firm, told CNBC on Thursday the stock market's coronavirus low last month may have been the pandemic bottom.

"If the disease curve in the developed world continues to decline [and] at the same time we see the curve from governmental support for monetary policy and fiscal policy worldwide increases, we could have seen the bottom," said the BlackRock chairman and CEO.

The S&P 500 saw its most recent low of 2,191 on March 23, which marked a decline of 35% from its February record. The index, as of Wednesday's close, was less than 18% off those highs.