Op-Ed: Advisors need to help clients get back to basics during this volatility

It's obvious we are living in highly uncertain times.

Markets are extremely volatile, and monetary and fiscal policies change from day to day. Most clients are extremely anxious, unsure of how the market is going to move and how those moves will impact their portfolios.

While financial advisors must continue being proactive – helping clients maintain their financial well-being – the most effective advisors are managing their clients' emotional well-being, as well.

Financial advisors who are proactive in their outreach, helping clients understand the markets and, most importantly, how and why the ongoing changes in valuations are relevant (or not) for their portfolios, are more likely to maintain the solid foundation of trust they've built with their clients.

Personalizing how big of an impact these market shifts will have on clients' portfolios will allow advisors to have realistic conversations about the kinds of changes, if any, that are necessary to ensure clients are still on track to achieve their goals.

Advisors who do this effectively return to the basics: reminding clients of their long-term goals and making them aware of the permanent impact of making decisions based on fear. Here are some important steps for how to mirror this in your own practice during an extremely challenging time.

Take time to ground clients in the market and the fundamentals of investing. It's important to remember that markets have certain periods of upturns and downturns, and while this may be the biggest downturn we've seen in a while, eventually the economy and markets bounce back.

Another key aspect is reminding clients of the value of investing, why they chose to invest in the first place, and why it's important for society. Focus on the belief that long-term investing has great benefits to individuals, this country and the world, and that, over time, consumers will reengage with the workforce when they have money to spend. Help clients see that if they focus too much on the short-term, it can feel depressing, overwhelming and permanent.