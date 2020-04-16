Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 214,800 people across the state as of Thursday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Wednesday, Cuomo said he would sign an executive order requiring all New Yorkers to wear a face covering when around other people in public, including on public transit and busy streets. He said the state is moving to a "new normal" as he outlined a gradual reopening of businesses as long as the outbreak continues to slow, saying the crisis won't be over until a vaccine is made available.

"Where we're going, it's not a reopening in that we're going to reopen what was. We're going to a different place," Cuomo said at a press conference in Albany on Wednesday.

The coronavirus has infected more than 639,600 people in the U.S. and has killed at least 30,985, the highest death toll of any country. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2 million people and has killed at least 138,008, according to JHU data.

