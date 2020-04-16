Op-ed: Why financial literacy matters in an economic crisis

A person in their car arrives to receive an unemployment application being given out by City of Hialeah employees in front of the John F. Kennedy Library on April 08, 2020 in Hialeah, Florida. Joe Raedle | Getty Images

Throughout April we commemorate Financial Literacy Month, a time to recognize the work of our field, celebrate our colleagues and partners, and highlight research and educational resources that serve a benefit to all Americans. But this year is not business as usual. Our community now must question our purpose and the role we will play in the future.