An astronaut spotted SpaceX's Starlink internet satellites from the International Space Station

A photo taken by an astronaut from the International Space Station on April 13, 2020.

An astronaut on the International Space Station last week captured a unique view of SpaceX's Starlink satellites – photographing a group of the satellites in space, from space.

Starlink is SpaceX's plan to build a network of about 12,000 small satellites to provide high-speed internet to anywhere in the world. The company has launched 360 Starlink satellites in the past year and aims to begin offering early, limited service later in 2020.

The train of Starlink satellites that were photographed are SpaceX's fifth Starlink launch.