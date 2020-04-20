What Social Security beneficiaries need to know about coronavirus stimulus payments

Pascal Broze | Getty Images

Millions of Social Security beneficiaries are eligible for coronavirus stimulus payments. But even as the first checks have started to go out, many still have questions as to when and how they will receive their money. Most individuals who receive Social Security or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits are eligible for full rebates, according to information issued by the House Ways and Means Committee last week. That is up to $1,200 for individuals, $2,400 for married couples and $500 per child under age 17. The amount you receive is based on your adjusted gross income. Individuals with up to $75,000 in income will receive the full rebate. That goes up to $150,000 for married couples who file jointly. However, those payments are reduced for income above those levels. They fully phase out at $99,000 in income for individuals and $198,000 for couples.

When payments are scheduled

Social Security and SSI beneficiaries who filed a tax return and included their direct deposit information were expected to get paid in the first round of checks that went out last week. Meanwhile, beneficiaries who did not file taxes for either 2018 or 2019 should receive their money in late April, according to the Congressional timeline. That includes adult Social Security retirement, survivor, and disability insurance beneficiaries. That money will most likely come via direct deposit, because most people now receive their benefits that way. Adult SSI beneficiaries will receive their money by early May at the latest, according to the timeline. Those individuals will get the cash the same way they usually receive benefits.

When to take action