Emerging markets may get 'left behind' in the coronavirus crisis, says Eurasia Group

Many emerging markets lack the resources needed to manage the ongoing coronavirus crisis — and may end up getting "left behind" when the global economy eventually recovers, according to an analysis by risk consultancy Eurasia Group.

Generally, many emerging markets don't have the capacity — both in their health-care systems and financial space — to effectively contain the outbreak while limiting the economic hit on businesses and households, said Robert Kahn, director of global strategy and global macro at the firm.

He pointed out that over the past month, developed economies such as the U.S. and Germany announced large amounts of stimulus to support businesses and households during the pandemic. But that's not a move that many developing economies can follow, he said.

"One of the real concerns we have is that many emerging markets get left behind, that they're not able to re-engage in global activity at the same pace as the industrial world," Kahn told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Tuesday.

"They face restrictions, they face ongoing challenges, they don't have the check book to deal with that," he added.