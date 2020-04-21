Here's what will be available on HBO Max when it launches on May 27

HBO Max, a new streaming service from AT&T, will go live on May 27 and draw on the company's deep catalog of content and offer up new shows featuring characters from "Looney Tunes" and Sesame Street's Elmo.
The service will cost subscribers $14.99 per month and debut with 10,000 hours of content, including movies, originals and classic shows. More content will be rolled out throughout the year, the company said.
HBO Max is the latest service to join the crowded streaming market. Disney's Disney+ launched in November and Comcast's Peacock is slated to launch broadly in July. The companies are competing with well-established rivals like Netflix and Amazon.
In the first year of its service, HBO Max will feature a library of more than 2,000 feature films including blockbusters like "Crazy Rich Asians," "A Star is Born," "Aquaman" and "Joker." It will also have the Criterion Collection and films from Studio Ghibli.
Films like "Casablanca," "The Wizard of Oz," "The Matrix," "The Goonies," "The Lord of the Rings," and other classics will also be on the platform alongside every DC superhero movie from the last 40 years.
The streaming service will pull from WarnerMedia's TV series from CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth and Looney Tunes.
Notably, "Friends," "The Big Bang Theory," "Rick and Morty," "Sesame Street," "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," among others, will be available at launch.
"South Park," "Gossip Girl" and "The West Wing" will be added within the first year, the company said.
The bundle will also include originals from HBO including "Westworld," "Game of Thrones," "Veep," "Sex and the City," "Succession," "Watchman" and "The Sopranos."
HBO Max will also feature new content that is only available on the streaming service.
"Craftopia" is a kids' crafting competition show hosted by YouTube influence Lauren Riihimaki with 9- to 15-year-old contestants.
Another competition show, "Legendary," is centered around the ballroom community, an underground LGBT subculture where people dance, vogue, walk and pose, showing off high-fashion looks. Celebrity judges include Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado, and Megan Thee Stallion.
Anna Kendrick stars in "Love Life," a scripted series "about the journey from first love to last love." It is a romantic comedy anthology series that follows a new protagonist each episode in a search for love.
HBO Max will also feature an all-new series called "Looney Tunes Cartoons," an animated program starring iconic Looney Tunes characters. Each of the 80 episodes are 11 minutes long and are comprised of different animated shorts.
Sesame Street's Elmo will try his furry hand at hosting his own talk show on HBO Max called "The Not Too Late Show with Elmo." The show will combine "Sesame Street" staples like Cookie Monster with celebrity guests like Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver, John Mulaney, Lil Nas X and the Jonas Brothers.
Also on the launch day slate is "On the Record," a documentary about music executive Drew Dixon as she deals with the decision to become the first woman of color in the wake of the #MeToo movement to come forward and publicly accuse hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons of sexual assault. Simmons has denied this allegation.
HBO Max aquired the rights to the documentary in February, after Oprah Winfrey pulled her name from the project ahead of its debut at Sundance.
"The originals slate available at launch represents a diverse range of unique voices emblematic of the quality and scope of our programming still to come," Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max, said in a statement.
After HBO Max's initial launch other originals will join the service. This includes "The Flight Attendant" starring Kaley Cuoco from "The Big Bang Theory," the "Friends" unscripted cast reunion special and new episodes of "Doom Patrol."
There is also the return of mystery series "Search Party," a three-part documentary series called "Expecting Amy" about comedian Amy Schumer's life on tour while dealing with a difficult pregnancy, and "Raised by Wolves," a sci-fi series from director Ridley Scott.
Additionally, HBO Max will have an adult animated comedy called "Close Enough" from the creator of "The Regular Show," and "Adventure Time: Distant Lands - BMO," the first of four specials bringing back characters Cartoon Network's hit show "Adventure Time."
