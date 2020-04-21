Here's what will be available on HBO Max when it launches on May 27

(L-R) TNT, TBS, truTV, HBO & HBO Max Content Acquisition EVP Michael Quigley, HBO Max CCO and TNT, TBS, & truTV President Kevin Reilly and HBO Max Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey appear onstage during the HBO Max executive session segment of the 2020 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 15, 2020 in Pasadena, California.

HBO Max, a new streaming service from AT&T, will go live on May 27 and draw on the company's deep catalog of content and offer up new shows featuring characters from "Looney Tunes" and Sesame Street's Elmo.

The service will cost subscribers $14.99 per month and debut with 10,000 hours of content, including movies, originals and classic shows. More content will be rolled out throughout the year, the company said.

HBO Max is the latest service to join the crowded streaming market. Disney's Disney+ launched in November and Comcast's Peacock is slated to launch broadly in July. The companies are competing with well-established rivals like Netflix and Amazon.

In the first year of its service, HBO Max will feature a library of more than 2,000 feature films including blockbusters like "Crazy Rich Asians," "A Star is Born," "Aquaman" and "Joker." It will also have the Criterion Collection and films from Studio Ghibli.

Films like "Casablanca," "The Wizard of Oz," "The Matrix," "The Goonies," "The Lord of the Rings," and other classics will also be on the platform alongside every DC superhero movie from the last 40 years.

The streaming service will pull from WarnerMedia's TV series from CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth and Looney Tunes.

Notably, "Friends," "The Big Bang Theory," "Rick and Morty," "Sesame Street," "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," among others, will be available at launch.

"South Park," "Gossip Girl" and "The West Wing" will be added within the first year, the company said.

The bundle will also include originals from HBO including "Westworld," "Game of Thrones," "Veep," "Sex and the City," "Succession," "Watchman" and "The Sopranos."