11% of global CEOs fear their business won't survive coronavirus: YPO survey

Temporary closed signage is seen at a store in Manhattan borough following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New York City, U.S., March 15, 2020.

Over half of chief executives around the world believe coronavirus is a significant threat to their business, but worse, 11% fear their business won't survive the resulting economic downturn.

The grim forecast is included in a new global survey of over 3,500 chief executives, which was conducted from April 15–19 by YPO, an organization of more than 29,000 chief executives in 130 countries. Updated from YPO's March survey of more than 2,750 companies, the responses illustrate the vast change in business leaders' perspectives in recent weeks.

In all, 84% of respondents to the April survey said the business outlook is more dire than it was on March 1, when there were less than 500 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., according to the CDC.

The hospitality and restaurant sector appears to be the most vulnerable industry, with 41% of CEOs saying their business might not survive the crisis. Thirty percent of leaders in aerospace and aviation, 19% in wholesale and retail sales and 19% in education said their business is at risk of failure.

The U.S. Senate passed a bill Tuesday allocating an additional $484 billion to small businesses and hospitals, which have been hit particularly hard by the crisis. Many large public companies have received loans in addition to small businesses.

The YPO survey found 64% of executives anticipating lower revenue continuing at least one year from now; 16% believe their revenues will actually be higher. Forty-three percent of CEOs expect revenue to be down by more than 20% in a year — executives in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia regions are most likely to predict a larger decrease.