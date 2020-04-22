Lowe's to advertise during NFL Draft, hinting a bolder marketing strategy is part of its turnaround plans

A sign asking for customers to maintain "social distancing" due to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) is displayed at the Lowe's Home and Garden center on April 02, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Christian Petersen | Getty Images

In the spring, customers usually come to Lowe's to buy gardening items and get ready for renovation projects. This year, the home improvement company is keeping its doors open as an essential retailer during the coronavirus pandemic. Disrupted routines and quieter days are reflected in the company's new TV commercials, announced Wednesday. They will debut on ESPN, starting Thursday, during the NFL Draft, another ritual that's changed dramatically during a time of social distancing. In three TV spots, Lowe's celebrates the hard work of its approximately 300,000 employees across its 2,200 stores. All share the tagline: "Home is What Unites Us." One ad describes Lowe's workforce as the "home team." Another focuses on how employees have helped their communities during other crises, such as natural disasters. And a third shows images of different kinds of homes, from apartment in a city to a house in a suburban neighborhoods, to emphasize the commonality that all Americans share at this moment: They're stuck at home. That is a message that will likely resonate with the football fans, draft picks and sports commentators participating in this year's NFL Draft, which won't be a splashy event in Las Vegas as planned. "We've always been here to help people everywhere improve, sustain, realize the potential of their homes," said Marisa Thalberg, the company's chief brand and marketing officer. "That is what we do at a moment in history where home is the one place we've asked everyone to be. Home is what unites us right now."

Shooting an ad during a pandemic

As other companies pulled back on advertising or dropped campaigns, Lowe's did the opposite: It learned there was an opening for a presenting sponsor of the NFL Draft. It decided to take the spot. It's a gutsy move for a company in the midst of a turnaround. It had to do minimal shooting for the campaign and use a smaller film crew because of the pandemic, Thalberg said. Lowe's dug up photos of its employees from its archives, she said. Some photos, for example, show workers helping after natural disasters.

Marisa Thalberg, executive vice president and chief brand and marketing officer. Source: Marisa Thalberg

It is the first national advertising campaign since Thalberg started at Lowe's. She was previously Taco Bell's global chief brand officer and worked for Estee Lauder, Unilever Cosmetics International and Revlon. She reports directly to Ellison. She stepped into the role Feb. 10, and the pandemic began before she could relocate to Lowe's headquarters in North Carolina. She's been doing her job several time zones and thousands of miles away in Orange County. When interviewing for the job, Thalberg said she was attracted to Lowe's "storied brand" and Ellison's vision for the company. She said that hasn't changed, even as her job has. "I just thought of Lowe's as this place that always felt a little aspirational, but a little accessible — a place you'd go to explore and find stuff that you really need," she said. "But I felt like I also didn't know it that well anymore, and maybe at the heart of that was part of the opportunity." Lowe's spokeswoman Amy Allison said she couldn't disclose Lowe's marketing budget for this year or say how it compares with its prior spending. Thalberg declined to share her vision for marketing the company beyond these ads, saying she is still settling into the role.

In the middle of a turnaround

Stills from a Lowe's ad campaign. Source: Lowe's