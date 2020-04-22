Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV

Morgan Stanley says increasing pollution over China means you should buy Apple shares

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
People wearing protective masks wait for checking their temperature in an Apple Store, in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, February 21, 2020.
Aly Song | Reuters

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

An increase in air pollution in China leads Morgan Stanley to believe that Apple's industrial production is back to normal following the coronavirus crisis. 