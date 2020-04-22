Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 258,500 people across the state as of Wednesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Tuesday, Cuomo said that President Donald Trump has committed to "work together" to double the rate of New York's coronavirus testing. Earlier in the day, he said New York has struggled to find international suppliers for test kits since Trump left it up to individual states to procure their own tests and supplies.

"You shouldn't expect all these governors to run around and do an international supply chain while they're trying to put together their testing protocol in their state, coordinating their labs," Cuomo said at a press conference at the the Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo. "Then I have to put together an army of tracers — that's thousands of people. That's never been done before."

The coronavirus has infected more than 825,300 people in the U.S. and has killed at least 45,075, the highest death toll of any country. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.5 million people and has killed at least 178,371, according to Hopkins data.

— CNBC's Kevin Breuninger contributed to this report.

