The world should look at South Korea as an 'exit strategy' to recover from pandemic, economist says

The world should look to South Korea's handling of the coronavirus outbreak as a way to emerge from the pandemic without severely affecting economic growth, one economist told CNBC on Thursday.

South Korea saw an implosion of cases starting late February when the flu-like disease spread rapidly among members of a religious group. By mid-April, daily reported cases of infection fell well below 100. The country embarked on mass testing efforts and strict social isolation measures but didn't totally shut down businesses.

As a result, it managed to contain the virus outbreak without suppressing economic activities, said Trinh Nguyen, a senior economist at French investment bank Natixis.

Many countries, including India and several Southeast Asian nations, remain under lockdown where all nonessential businesses are closed and people aren't allowed to socialize in public. Those strict measures, aimed at stopping the virus from easily spreading, are taking a toll on their respective economies.

But health experts have warned that premature lifting of those restrictions, without proper containment measures in place, could lead to a second wave of virus outbreak.

"I think the world should look at South Korea as an exit strategy because it has institutions in place to trace and quarantine," Nguyen told CNBC's "Squawk Box," adding that as a result, "We have this outperformance of Q1 1.3% year-on-year growth and a sequential contraction that's quite minor relative to China."