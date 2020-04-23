Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Target, Eli Lilly, Hershey, Blackstone, Gap & more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Eli Lilly (LLY) – The drugmaker reported quarterly earnings of $1.75 per share, beating the $1.48 a share consensus estimate. Revenue was also above Street forecasts. Lilly's worldwide revenue was boosted by $250 million due to Covid-19, but the company said the virus could negatively impact results later in the year.

PulteGroup (PHM) – The home builder's bottom line came in 4 cents a share above estimates at 74 cents per share, with revenue essentially in line with expectations. PulteGroup said consumer traffic and sales slowed in mid-March and it is suspending guidance due to uncertainties related to the pandemic.

Hershey (HSY) – The candy maker missed estimates by 8 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of $1.63 per share. Revenue came in slightly below forecasts. Hershey declared its regular quarterly dividend and said it believes it has sufficient liquidity to meet its cash needs.

Blackstone (BX) – The private-equity firm reported distributable earnings per share of 46 cents for the first quarter, 4 cents a share below estimates. It also reported an overall loss due to the write-down of its investment portfolio. It did see a 20% increase in fee-earning assets under management compared to a year ago.

Target (TGT) – The retailer said digital sales increased nearly fourfold so far in April, with same-store sales up more than 5%. It added that its quarterly profit will be hurt by a shift toward lower-margin product purchases by consumers as well as increased labor costs.

Gap (GPS) – The apparel retailer has suspended rent payments due under its leases, and is negotiating with landlords to defer and abate rents as long as virus-related closures continue. Gap also warned existing cash may not be enough to fund operations.

O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) – The auto parts retailer beat estimates by 6 cents a share, with quarterly profit of $4 per share. Revenue came in slightly above forecasts. O'Reilly said it began to see a significant negative impact in mid-March as the coronavirus outbreak took hold.

AstraZeneca (AZN) – The Swiss drugmaker began late-stage testing of its diabetes drug Farxiga as a possible treatment for Covid-19 patients. This particular trial is aimed at reducing the risk of complications in patients with existing heart and kidney problems.

Unilever (UN, UL) – Unilever withdrew its full-year forecast due to uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. The consumer products giant said it would pay its quarterly dividend as planned.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) – Delta plans to raise $3 billion through a debt offering and a new credit line. The airline is trying to mitigate the financial impact of the severe slowdown in travel demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Marathon Petroleum (MRO) – Marathon warned it will take a roughly $7.8 billion charge for the first quarter due to the plunge in fuel demand, and expects to report a quarterly loss.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) – Las Vegas Sands reported a first-quarter loss, as the virus outbreak kept gamblers away from its casinos. The company expects a relatively quick recovery in its Asian markets, however.

Tyson Foods (TSN) – Tyson will close its pork processing plant in Logansport, Indiana, as more than 2,200 workers are tested for the coronavirus. The meat processor had announced the shutdown of its Waterloo, Iowa pork plant on Wednesday.

Boeing (BA) – Boeing was sued for $336 million by a Kuwaiti leasing company, which accused the jet maker of refusing to return advance payments on a now-canceled order for 40 737 Max aircraft.

Lam Research (LRCX) – Lam Research matched estimates with quarterly earnings of $3.98 per share, but the semiconductor equipment maker's revenue missed forecasts. The company said customer demand for its equipment remains strong, even amid limited visibility on macroeconomic conditions.

La-Z-Boy (LZB) – La-Z-Boy plans to partially resume production at several U.S. plants next week. The furniture maker and retailer is also slowly reopening stores, after temporarily closing them last month and furloughing 6,800 workers.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) – Discover reported a quarterly loss of 25 cents per share, compared to an expected profit. The financial services company's revenue matched Street forecasts. The loss stems largely from an increase in Discover's provision for credit losses to $1.81 billion from $809 million a year earlier.

Sleep Number (SNBR) – Sleep Number posted quarterly profit of $1.36 per share, well above the consensus estimate 72 cents a share. The mattress retailer's revenue also topped forecasts. The company is not providing financial guidance due to uncertainties surrounding the virus outbreak, but said it expected to be able to meet its liquidity needs.

Netgear (NTGR) – The maker of networking products earned 21 cents per share for its latest quarter, 5 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat analysts' projections. Netgear has withdrawn prior financial targets due to supply and demand uncertainties stemming from Covid-19.

