Watch live: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is holding a press conference Thursday to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 147,297 people in New York City, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Wednesday, de Blasio said before officials can ease social distancing restrictions, the city will need to be running hundreds of thousands of coronavirus tests a day. He said to get to the next phase, low-level transmission, the city needs greater testing so it can isolate individual cases faster and trace and isolate the patient's contacts.

"To get to low-level transmission and to hold onto it, you need a huge amount of testing. Not just tens of thousands of tests per day but as many as hundreds of thousands tests per day for a city of 8.6 million people," de Blasio said at a press conference.

He added that despite the coronavirus outbreak, New York City's annual Fourth of July celebration will go on "one way or another." He said he spoke with Macy's CEO Jeffrey Gennette this week and agreed to host the celebration, although it may look different than in years past.

"There's no day like the 4th of July, it's special. Even if we have to do something different, we have to mark it in a very meaningful way, especially at this moment where everyone's fighting shoulder to shoulder to get through this disease," de Blasio said.

The state is grappling with the worst outbreak in the U.S. with more than 263,754 of the nation's 842,624 cases. More than 46,785 people have died from Covid-19 in the U.S., with more than 19,453 of those fatalities concentrated in New York state.

